Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.60 $83.63 million $0.84 16.67 Qudian $259.55 million 0.88 $92.44 million ($0.23) -3.91

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80% Qudian -35.11% -3.11% -2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Qudian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Qudian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

