Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,392,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,010,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 158,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.