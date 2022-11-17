Roxanne M. Bernstein Buys 10,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCOGet Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 59.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.