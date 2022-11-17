Roxanne M. Bernstein Buys 10,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 59.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

