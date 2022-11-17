Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$20.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

HOM.U opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$515.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.79.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

