Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 950

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.24) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 740.17 ($8.70).

Drax Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:DRX opened at GBX 570 ($6.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,117.65. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 668.58.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

