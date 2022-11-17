Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
