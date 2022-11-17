Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.