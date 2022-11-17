Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$20.00 price objective on Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.75.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

