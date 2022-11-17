SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

