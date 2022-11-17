Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

