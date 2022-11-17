Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 242.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

