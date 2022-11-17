Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $876,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

