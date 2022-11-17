Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$60.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.44.

TSE:EIF opened at C$47.49 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

