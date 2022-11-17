Scotiabank Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$164.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$191.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$118.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.94. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$199.56.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.