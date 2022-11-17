SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

