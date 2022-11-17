Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 85,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,479 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

