Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

