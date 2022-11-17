Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
H&T Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HAT stock opened at GBX 482 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 257 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($5.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,536.84.
About H&T Group
Featured Stories
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.