Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of HAT stock opened at GBX 482 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 257 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($5.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,536.84.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

