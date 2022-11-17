Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Decreases By 14.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

