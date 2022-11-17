Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Rises By 11.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,159,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 618,340 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DCRD stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

