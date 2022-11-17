Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Increases By 11.2%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

