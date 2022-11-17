Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 11.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB opened at $49.79 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.