Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Grows By 11.4%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
