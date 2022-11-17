Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Grows By 11.1%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LPKF Laser & Electronics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $23.90.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.
