Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.08.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The company has a market cap of C$838.35 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

