So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter.
So-Young International Stock Down 1.6 %
SY opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.65. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
So-Young International Company Profile
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.
