So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 18th.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Stock Down 1.6 %

SY opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.65. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

So-Young International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

