Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
