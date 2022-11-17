Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.50.

STN opened at C$66.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

