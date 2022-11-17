Stephen Charles Diggle Purchases 50,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,575.79).

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 20.03 ($0.24) on Thursday. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.98 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.64 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.