Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$62.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

