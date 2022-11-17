Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$2.25

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s current price.

CET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE CET opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.88 million and a P/E ratio of 127.00.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

