Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.
