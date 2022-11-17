Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,218,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,085,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,726 in the last ninety days. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

