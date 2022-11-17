Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Momentive Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the average volume of 4,066 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global
Momentive Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Momentive Global
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.