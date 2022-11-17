Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Farfetch Call Options (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average daily volume of 8,647 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

