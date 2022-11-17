StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million during the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
