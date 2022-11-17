StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

