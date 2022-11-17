StockNews.com Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance
SHO stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
