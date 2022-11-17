StockNews.com Downgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Sell

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.