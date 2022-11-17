Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €41.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($42.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR SAX opened at €44.88 ($46.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.29. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 52-week high of €74.00 ($76.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.