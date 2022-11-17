SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 120.7% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 882,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 482,925 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

