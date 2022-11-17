Swiss National Bank Has $30.10 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.49% of Bath & Body Works worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

