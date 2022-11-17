Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $89,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $331.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.