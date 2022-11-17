Synovus Financial Corp Buys 11,123 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.84, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.