Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,359 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

