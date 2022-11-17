Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $426.08 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.90.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.