Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

