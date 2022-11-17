Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.13 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

