Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 28.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

WDAY opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

