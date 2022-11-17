Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

