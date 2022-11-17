Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,348 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

