Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 39,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $353.67 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

