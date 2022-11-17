Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CAH opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.