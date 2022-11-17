Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €47.20 ($48.66) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLX stock opened at €39.34 ($40.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.97. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($45.79).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.